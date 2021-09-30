Consumer Cos Down As Bed Bath & Beyond Warns On Inflation, Supply Chain - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid fears about the rates of inflation and jobs growth.

New weekly claims rose by 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 362,000 last week, the Labor Department said, reflecting weakness in the Californian jobs market.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell by more than 20% to a more than one-year low after the company reported a sharp drop in quarterly sales because of supply-chain challenges, inflation and renewed Covid 19 concerns.

Shares of department-store chain Kohl's tumbled after analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research cut their rating on the company's shares, warning that supply-chain issues could stymie its growth.

"What transitory [inflation] means is that it's supply-chain driven, and not economic fundamentals," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at money manager Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

"I believe supply-chain issues can go away. It's only more permanent [inflation] when a wage spiral takes place and you run out of slack in the economy. When you pull back the onion" on the U.S. consumer's balance sheet, which shows growing income relative to debt and historically low credit payments, the economic outlook is promising, Mr. Schutte said.

Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz proposed reinstating a dividend payment after posting an increase in third-quarter profit.

Gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is moving its corporate headquarters from Massachusetts to Tennessee, joining other firearms manufacturers that have moved from the mid-Atlantic and Northeast to Southern states with less restrictive gun laws.

