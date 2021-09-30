Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Down As Bed Bath & Beyond Warns On Inflation, Supply Chain - Consumer Roundup

09/30/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid fears about the rates of inflation and jobs growth.

New weekly claims rose by 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 362,000 last week, the Labor Department said, reflecting weakness in the Californian jobs market.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell by more than 20% to a more than one-year low after the company reported a sharp drop in quarterly sales because of supply-chain challenges, inflation and renewed Covid 19 concerns.

Shares of department-store chain Kohl's tumbled after analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research cut their rating on the company's shares, warning that supply-chain issues could stymie its growth.

"What transitory [inflation] means is that it's supply-chain driven, and not economic fundamentals," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at money manager Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

"I believe supply-chain issues can go away. It's only more permanent [inflation] when a wage spiral takes place and you run out of slack in the economy. When you pull back the onion" on the U.S. consumer's balance sheet, which shows growing income relative to debt and historically low credit payments, the economic outlook is promising, Mr. Schutte said.

Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz proposed reinstating a dividend payment after posting an increase in third-quarter profit.

Gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is moving its corporate headquarters from Massachusetts to Tennessee, joining other firearms manufacturers that have moved from the mid-Atlantic and Northeast to Southern states with less restrictive gun laws.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-21 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE 1.94% 17.658 Real-time Quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.59% 33843.92 Delayed Quote.12.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.04% 78.33 Delayed Quote.51.18%
WTI 0.63% 75.167 Delayed Quote.54.50%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pMerck to buy Acceleron for about $11.5 billion in rare disease drug push
RE
05:56pPhillips 66 to cut 30% greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
RE
05:54pWells Fargo must face shareholder lawsuit alleging compliance failures
RE
05:53pGM, Ford extend some production cuts due to chip shortage
RE
05:46pBiden prepares to scale back lofty goals as signature spending plan under threat
RE
05:42pUtilities Down As Traders Hedge On Yields, Legislative Outlook - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pHealth Care Down, But Not By Much, As Deal Activity Cushions Losses - Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:39pCommunications Services Flat On Rotation Out Of Growth Sectors - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:38pTech Down, Compounding September Losses -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pFinancials Down On Foggy Treasury Yield, Legislation Views -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How global supply chains are falling out of fashion
2Golar LNG : Fixed income investor calls, contemplated bond issue and ne..
3Analysis-Growth funds among Q3 winners for U.S. investors as COVID worr..
4Analysis-U.S. Fed navigates policy minefield with impending digital dol..
5Wall St slides, S&P 500 posts worst month, quarter since COVID outbreak

HOT NEWS