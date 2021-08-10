Consumer Cos Down As Delta Variant Fears Subside Somewhat -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as concerns about the economic ramifications of the Delta variant of Covid-19 subsided somewhat.

Shares of major airlines rallied as speculation about renewed international-travel restrictions proved unfounded, for now. "Widespread vaccine distribution and distancing measures have helped limit the variant's impact, but we could still see some drag on economic growth as some restrictions are reintroduced and consumers potentially become more cautious," said Barry Gilbert, asset allocation strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

PepsiCo and Boston Beer are set to launch an alcoholic version of the Mountain Dew soft drink with the brand Hard Mtn Dew.

The owner of Saks Fifth Avenue is converting parts of department stores into co-working spaces with WeWork as the companies attempt to address bricks-and-mortar retail struggles by appealing to remote work.

Supermarket chain Albertsons tapped retail veteran Sharon McCollam to serve as finance chief as the food-and-drug retailer navigates cost inflation and builds out its e-commerce operation.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1656ET