Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Down As Delta Variant Fears Subside Somewhat -- Consumer Roundup

08/10/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as concerns about the economic ramifications of the Delta variant of Covid-19 subsided somewhat.

Shares of major airlines rallied as speculation about renewed international-travel restrictions proved unfounded, for now. "Widespread vaccine distribution and distancing measures have helped limit the variant's impact, but we could still see some drag on economic growth as some restrictions are reintroduced and consumers potentially become more cautious," said Barry Gilbert, asset allocation strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

PepsiCo and Boston Beer are set to launch an alcoholic version of the Mountain Dew soft drink with the brand Hard Mtn Dew.

The owner of Saks Fifth Avenue is converting parts of department stores into co-working spaces with WeWork as the companies attempt to address bricks-and-mortar retail struggles by appealing to remote work.

Supermarket chain Albertsons tapped retail veteran Sharon McCollam to serve as finance chief as the food-and-drug retailer navigates cost inflation and builds out its e-commerce operation. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1656ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pChile's record-breaking drought makes climate change 'very easy' to see
RE
05:09pFinancials Up On Infrastructure Bill -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:08pFED'S EVANS : Wants 'few more' job reports before bond taper
RE
05:05pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 35,991,203 as of yesterday vs 35,824,258 in previous report on aug 9
RE
05:04pU.S. reaches deal with Mexican auto parts subsidiary Tridonex
RE
05:00pUstr says tridonex to provide training to workers on their rights to collective bargaining, freedom of association, stay neutral in any union elections
RE
05:00pUstr says tridonex to provide severance, 6 months of back pay to at least 154 workers dismissed from tridonex plant in matamoros, for total of $600,000
RE
05:00pUstr says tridonex agrees to support rights of workers to determine union representation without coercion, protect them from intimidation during votes
RE
04:57pConsumer Cos Down As Delta Variant Fears Subside Somewhat -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:51pHealth Care Down On Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
4Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
5IMV INC. : IMV : Announces Final Topline Results of the DeCidE1 Clinical Trial in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian C..

HOT NEWS