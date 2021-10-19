Consumer Cos Down As Inflation, Supply-Chain Issues Weigh -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after mixed earnings reports.

In a sign that inflation may be more persistent than central bankers are anticipating, consumer-products giant Procter & Gamble said it's raising prices on a host of household staples as costs for freight and raw materials rise faster than anticipated. P&G shares fell.

Similarly, shares of international tobacco distributor Philip Morris fell after warning its ability to meet demands for its popular IQOS heated-tobacco devices was affected by the global chip shortage.

Danone said sales rose in the third quarter, with strong growth across geographies, and reiterated guidance for the full year.

