Consumer Cos Down As Inflation Takes Toll -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid signs that inflation is taking its toll on consumers.

The second and final reading of the consumer sentiment index edged up a tick to 82.9 from an initial 82.8, the University of Michigan said, a significant retreat from the 13-month high of 88.3 in April. If adjusted for inflation, April consumer spending actually slowed from March, suggesting that price increases are forcing people to spend more while buying the same amount -- or fewer -- products than before, The Wall Street Journal reported.

