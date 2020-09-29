Consumer Cos Down As Stimulus Fears Offset Strong Confidence Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as investors weighed worries about economic-stimulus negotiations against a surprisingly strong reading of consumer confidence.

The Conference Board, a private research group, said its index of consumer confidence surged to 101.8 in September, from a revised 86.3 in August.

Home-price growth began accelerating in July, a sign that the slowdown in home prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic may be reversing. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 4.8% in the year ending in July. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.8 percentage point from June to July, after staying flat during the previous month.

Shares of French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton rose after it countersued American jeweller Tiffany, arguing that mismanagement of its former acquisition target meant that "conditions necessary to close the acquisition of Tiffany have not been met." The deal has unravelled against the backdrop of the pandemic and U.S. trade tensions with the European Union, and the fight over its dissolution looks set to be a prolonged legal struggle.

