Consumer Cos Down As Stimulus Negotiations, Covid Outbreaks Continue -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell slightly as fiscal-stimulus negotiations continued, despite a growing crisis in the U.S., with daily Covid-19 deaths rising to record highs.

Even if a vaccine is not fully effective in containing the pandemic, the U.S. economy will "evolve" around the harsh reality of Covid-19, according to one strategist. "Companies and industries have figured out how to operate in a Covid-influenced environment," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at money manager Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

"The corona burden is really being borne by a narrowing slice of the economy." While many restaurants, airlines and cinema chains are still feeling a severe impact from the pandemic, other digital businesses, such as Amazon.com and DoorDash, are picking up the economic slack, according to Mr. Schutte.

"Even if Covid were here forever, the economy would adapt around it," Mr. Schutte said.

12-11-20