Consumer Cos Down As Traders Hedge On Rate Implications -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell, but not by as much as some other sectors, as traders hedged their bets on the implications of Federal Reserve policy for consumer spending.

The British grocery chain Tesco said first-quarter retail sales grew on a comparable basis, but at a slower pace than was the case a year earlier, when consumers were stockpiling for lockdowns. The commentary echoed that from U.S. rivals such as Kroger.

