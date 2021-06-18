Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Down As Traders Hedge On Rate Implications -- Consumer Roundup

06/18/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell, but not by as much as some other sectors, as traders hedged their bets on the implications of Federal Reserve policy for consumer spending.

The British grocery chain Tesco said first-quarter retail sales grew on a comparable basis, but at a slower pace than was the case a year earlier, when consumers were stockpiling for lockdowns. The commentary echoed that from U.S. rivals such as Kroger. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 1721ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pLargest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
RE
05:55pExxon, union try new approach to resolve increasingly bitter dispute
RE
05:39pFitch raises UK outlook on economic resilience to pandemic shock
RE
05:36pUtilities Down Sharply On Treasury Yield Increase Fears -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 2.04% to $1.1864 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 2.15% to $1.3803 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.50% to 110.23 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pCommunications Services Down Amid Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pTech Down On Rotation Out Of Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:25pFinancials Down As Volatility Washes Through Global Markets -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
2U.S. ENERGY CORP. : U S ENERGY : Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: We’re not done with cyclicals yet
4Fed update weighs down Wall Street, adds fuel to the dollar
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...

HOT NEWS