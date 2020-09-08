Consumer Cos Down But Not By Much, As Fuel Selloff Lifts Airlines -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as a plunge in energy prices boosted some travel stocks.

Shares of many airlines rose as the price of oil fell to a two-month low.

Peloton Interactive is expanding its lineup and cutting the price of its core exercise bike by 16% this week, moves aimed at taking a bigger chunk of a shifting fitness market and addressing complaints about sticker shock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has begun a search for a chief executive to succeed longtime Chief Executive Carlos Brito, who is expected to move next year to a role on the beer brewer's board, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A group of lenders to Chuck E. Cheese parent CEC Entertainment have agreed to provide a $200 million bankruptcy loan to help keep the children's entertainment chain afloat while it looks for a buyer in bankruptcy.

