Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Down On Civil Unrest Fears -- Consumer Roundup

01/11/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid fears about further civil unrest.

Chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride reached a $75 million deal with a group of poultry buyers to settle price-fixing claims.

Automaker Ford Motor is closing three factories in Brazil in an effort to shore up money-losing operations overseas, the company said.

The owner of Staples made an unsolicited offer to buy rival office-supplies chain Office Depot in a deal worth more than $2 billion, making a second attempt to join forces after a previous effort was blocked by regulators on competition concerns.

Cruise line Carnival said it's continuing to burn cash and expects to post a $2.2 billion loss for the latest quarter as it awaits Centers for Disease Control approval to resume U.S. voyages.

Food-services giant Sodexo said revenue fell in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 but business trends improved compared with the previous quarter. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-21 1745ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC -1.61% 20.14 Delayed Quote.-5.49%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.82% 6.6662 Delayed Quote.4.63%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 3.33% 9.3 Delayed Quote.2.39%
SODEXO -2.90% 74.88 Real-time Quote.11.41%
THE ODP CORPORATION 19.43% 44.14 Delayed Quote.26.14%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:46pConsumer Cos Down On Civil Unrest Fears -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:42pHealth Care Up As Investors Seek Out Defensive Sectors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:41pDollar extends rebound as U.S. yields rise
RE
05:37pAbercrombie sees smaller decline in holiday-quarter sales
RE
05:37pIndustrials Flat As Investors Await Impeachment Fight -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:25pFord to close Brazil manufacturing operations, take $4.1 billion in charges
RE
05:16pMaterials Flat Amid Civil Unrest Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:15pNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Outlines Wide Ranging Recovery Plan for State
DJ
05:10pAbercrombie expects holiday-quarter sales to decline as much as 7%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
2EXCLUSIVE: Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China - sources
3MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : REFILE-ANALYSIS-Cancel your weekends! Bitcoin doesn'..
4S&P 500 : Investors look to upcoming U.S. earnings for a view into 2021
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : raises 2020 profit forecast on remdesivir strength

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ