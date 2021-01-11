Consumer Cos Down On Civil Unrest Fears -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid fears about further civil unrest.

Chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride reached a $75 million deal with a group of poultry buyers to settle price-fixing claims.

Automaker Ford Motor is closing three factories in Brazil in an effort to shore up money-losing operations overseas, the company said.

The owner of Staples made an unsolicited offer to buy rival office-supplies chain Office Depot in a deal worth more than $2 billion, making a second attempt to join forces after a previous effort was blocked by regulators on competition concerns.

Cruise line Carnival said it's continuing to burn cash and expects to post a $2.2 billion loss for the latest quarter as it awaits Centers for Disease Control approval to resume U.S. voyages.

Food-services giant Sodexo said revenue fell in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 but business trends improved compared with the previous quarter.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-21 1745ET