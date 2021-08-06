Consumer Cos Down On Inflation Fears -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after a strong July jobs report sparked bets on inflation and higher interest rates.

U.S. employers added about 943,000 workers to payrolls in July. The unemployment rate, derived from a separate survey of households, fell to 5.4%, the lowest level since the pandemic took hold in the U.S. in March 2020. In what's often a leading indicator for consumer-price inflation, wages increased at a more pronounced rate in July.

Wm. Morrison Supermarkets agreed to an increased offer from SoftBank Group's Fortress Investment Group that values the U.K.'s fourth-largest grocer at about $9.33 billion.

