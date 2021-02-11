Consumer Cos Down On Mixed Jobs, Earnings Reports -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after mixed jobs data and earnings reports.

New applications for unemployment benefits decreased to 793,000 last week, well below an early January peak that exceeded 900,000, indicating pressure on the labor market from the "winter wave" of Covid-19 infections is easing.

The rebound in retail-sales growth in January was influenced by one-off expenditures, according to one brokerage. "The gain was driven by discretionary spending - department stores, furniture and clothing - which we found to be supported by stimulus payments," said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research. "On the other side, there was a meaningful drop in card spending on airlines, showing a weakening in airline bookings following the holidays."

Food processor Hormel Foods agreed to buy the Planters nut business from rival Kraft Heinz for $3.35 billion in cash.

The median sales price for used homes in each of more than 180 metro areas tracked by the National Association of Realtors rose in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

PepsiCo shares fell slightly even as the snack and soda giant said its restaurant and venue business was set to rebound later in the year, even as stay-at-home workers continued to drive sales growth of packaged food.

