Consumer Cos Down On Oil Spike, European Covid Case Counts -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid worries about Covid-19 outbreaks and a spike in oil prices.

Shares of cruise-lines and airlines compounded hefty losses from Tuesday's trading as oil futures rose sharply and European case counts remained high. The latest outbreaks in Europe are unlikely to affect the global economic outlook, said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

"Vaccinations will continue and accelerate in the second quarter," said Mr. Di Mattia, noting that Johnson & Johnson vaccine among others will soon be widely available.

Chinese state media and social-media users excoriated Swedish fast-fashion giant Hennes & Mauritz, accusing the company of spreading rumors and smearing China over a statement it made last year on forced labor in China's northwest Xinjiang region.

GameStop shares tumbled after the videogame retail chain's first quarterly earnings report since erratic day-trader driven stock moves fell short of lofty expectations.

Separately, one brokerage said the pandemic housing boom may soon cool off. "We expect existing home sales to cool this year, homebuilding to glide higher, and price appreciation to moderate," said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

KFC-owner Yum Brands is buying an Israeli-based startup that helps customers order food-to-go via text, a strategy executives hope will fuel sales as people shift away from fast food and return to full-service restaurants.

Shares of General Mills fell sharply as the food processor's sales growth in the latest quarter was not as robust as some investors had anticipated.

French retail giant Carrefour said its Brazilian arm has entered into an agreement with Walmart and Advent International for the acquisition of Brazilian food retailer Grupo BIG Brasil in a roughly $1.3 billion deal.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-21 1719ET