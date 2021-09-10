Consumer Cos Down On Spending Growth Fears -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid fears about the impact of Delta variant outbreaks and supply-chain disruptions for the sector.

Supermarket chain Kroger raised its earnings projections for the full year as it reported higher sales for the recent quarter and said it expects shoppers to continue dining more than traditionally at home.

Sports chain Academy was the latest to warn that it's diversifying suppliers as interruptions in the supply chain snag some inventory before it reaches shelves.

Shares of entertainment arcade Dave & Buster's rose after its quarterly sales surpassed some investors' expectations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 1735ET