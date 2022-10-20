Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Consumer Cos Down Sharply After Weak Housing Data -- Consumer Roundup

10/20/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies fell sharply after another batch of weak housing data.

Sales of previously owned homes declined 1.5% in September from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million, the weakest rate since May 2020, the National Association of Realtors said. A spike in mortgage rates has weighed on the housing sector.

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International boosted its offer for smokeless tobacco specialist Swedish Match and agreed to pay $2.7 billion to regain the U.S. rights for its IQOS heated tobacco products from Altria Group. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1724ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRIA GROUP, INC. -2.48% 43.56 Delayed Quote.-5.74%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. -1.67% 85.03 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
SWEDISH MATCH AB 1.90% 112.4 Delayed Quote.53.15%
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pTSX ends lower as financials and industrials lose ground
RE
05:52pIranian trainers on the ground helped Russia with Ukraine drone attacks, U.S. says
RE
05:52pForeign investors sold about $1 bln of Colombian debt in 'over-reaction' -finance minister
RE
05:50pBrazil's 2022/23 coffee crop 60% sold by Oct. 18, says report
RE
05:40pTwitter's workforce likely to be hit with massive cuts in coming months - report
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.08% to 104.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Gains 0.13% to $0.9788 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Gains 0.19% to $1.1239 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.16% to 150.15 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pUtilities Down Sharply as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla Inc - CEO Elon Musk Says Looking Forward To Record-Breaking Q4 - ..
2America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem
3UK watchdog advocates measures to boost North Sea oil and gas output
4INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares reverse losses to continue winning streak
5Indonesia Energy Discovers Oil at Kruh 28, the Second of Two Back-to-Ba..

HOT NEWS