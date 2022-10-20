Consumer Cos Down Sharply After Weak Housing Data -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies fell sharply after another batch of weak housing data.

Sales of previously owned homes declined 1.5% in September from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million, the weakest rate since May 2020, the National Association of Realtors said. A spike in mortgage rates has weighed on the housing sector.

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International boosted its offer for smokeless tobacco specialist Swedish Match and agreed to pay $2.7 billion to regain the U.S. rights for its IQOS heated tobacco products from Altria Group.

