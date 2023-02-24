Advanced search
Consumer Cos Down Sharply on Rate Fears -- Consumer Roundup

02/24/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies fell sharply as traders braced for more increases in mortgage rates.

Sales of new single-family houses in the U.S. rose 7.2% in January, hitting its highest level in 10 months. Consumer sentiment, meanwhile, rose to a 13-month high of 67 in February.

The Corner Bakery restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy this week, after the Covid-19 pandemic emptied out offices, crimping demand for lunches and catering.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's composite index of services activity rose to 1 in February from minus-11 in January. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1734ET

