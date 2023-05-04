Consumer companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as Treasury yields fell, spurring hope for lower mortgage rates.

Strategists cautioned against assumptions that the Federal Reserve would "pivot" to cutting rates, despite signals from the bond market that investors expect this to happen.

"Market expectations continue to tilt toward an early onset of rate cuts," said strategists at brokerage BNP Paribas, in a note to clients. "We disagree with this view, as persistent inflation pressures will prevent policymakers from quickly pivoting toward easing."

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that he was waiting for core inflation, excluding shelter prices, to start falling, and there's no current indication of that happening, said the BNP strategists.

Peloton Interactive shares fell sharply after the fitness-equipment maker posted a wider-than-expected loss in the latest quarter.

Christmas Tree Shops, the discount Massachusetts-based home-goods chain spun out by Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported. Shares of former parent Bed Bath & Beyond continued to fall, as hopes that it could retain some value during its own bankruptcy reorganization faded.

Royal Caribbean shares rallied after the cruise line reported strong demand for tickets.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 1749ET