  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Consumer Cos Down after Inflation Hits 40-Year High -- Consumer Roundup

03/10/2022 | 05:16pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after a report of overheating consumer price inflation.

Rising energy, food and services prices pushed already elevated U.S. inflation to a 7.9% annual rate in February, the highest since 1982, and a reading that preceded commodity market disruptions from the Ukraine War.

Food prices saw their largest increase since 2020, with "at-home" groceries driving most of the increase, and the recent spike in grain prices is likely to exacerbate that issue, said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

"Given the likelihood of a protracted conflict, energy and food pressures are likely to be quite elevated this year," said the Bank of America economists, adding that the data support expectations that the Fed will raise rates at its meeting next week.

In one indication that price pressures are easing in an area where supply-chain issues had caused problems, new-vehicle average transaction prices declined in February, according to market research firm Kelley Blue Book.

In a sign the property market remains robust despite worries about inflation and rising mortgage rates, an all-time high of three out of five homes that went under contract during the month ended Sunday found a buyer within two weeks, according to Redfin.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.53% 0.73494 Delayed Quote.0.10%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.90% 40.67 Delayed Quote.-7.75%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.76% 1.30835 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.26% 0.78271 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.80% 1.09848 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.013107 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.30% 0.6863 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
REDFIN CORPORATION -1.30% 19.75 Delayed Quote.-47.88%
