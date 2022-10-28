Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Consumer Cos Down as Amazon Warning Weighs -- Consumer Roundup

10/28/2022 | 10:09pm BST
Retailers and other consumer companies ticked down after Amazon.com warned about tepid demand growth during the key holiday season.

Data also suggest that rising mortgage rates were stalling housing-market activity. U.S. pending-home sales fell 10% in September, which is the fourth-straight monthly drop, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.

Consumer spending increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.6% last month, the Commerce Department said, with higher prices of rent and other staples holding major sway.

The employment-cost index, a measure of what employers pay for wages and benefits, rose 5% in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier, the Labor Department said.

Church & Dwight posted lower profit and slightly higher sales for the third quarter, as the company raised prices to offset a drop in sales volume as customers pared back on spending. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1708ET

