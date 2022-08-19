Log in
Consumer Cos Down as Bed Bath & Beyond Tumbles -- Consumer Roundup

08/19/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies fell as a resurgence of "meme" stocks was halted abruptly.

Shares of home-ware chain Bed Bath & Beyond tumbled by more than 40% after influential activist investor Ryan Cohen sold his stake in the company. GameStop, the videogame chain where Mr. Cohen is chairman, fell sharply before recouping some losses late in the session. Cinema chain AMC Entertainment fell by 7%.

Walmart said its employee health plan would cover medically necessary abortions, including the cost of any needed travel, an expansion of its policy that covered the procedure when the health of the mother would be in danger.

Foot Locker named former Ulta Beauty Chief Executive Mary Dillon as chief executive, succeeding Richard Johnson, who is retiring.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1707ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -6.58% 18.02 Delayed Quote.-29.08%
FOOT LOCKER, INC. 20.04% 38.39 Delayed Quote.-26.70%
GAMESTOP CORP. -3.80% 36.49 Delayed Quote.2.24%
ULTA BEAUTY, INC. -1.47% 403.25 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
WALMART INC. -1.47% 137.02 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
