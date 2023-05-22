Consumer companies slipped as a rally in "meme" stocks was offset by weakness in housing stocks.

Shares of GameStop rallied, the latest improbable rally for the videogame store chain ahead of its quarterly earnings report. Shares of GameStop are up about 20% during the last 30 days.

Shares of home builders fell amid fears that a debt crisis would drive up mortgage rates.

VF Corp. ticked up, recouping a modicum of its Friday losses associated with lackluster sales of its Vans and North Face clothing brands.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-22-23 1750ET