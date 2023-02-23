Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Consumer Cos Down as Domino's, Wayfair Slide -- Consumer Roundup

02/23/2023 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies ticked down amid mixed economic and earnings data.

Weekly jobless claims held near recent highs, while fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth was revised lower.

"We still have all these questions of 'where is the economy really at?'" said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, owner of brokerage firm tastytrade. "On the one side, you have strong numbers, but then you have earnings from the Home Depots and Walmarts of the world, saying 'not so fast, things might not be so great.'"

Domino's Pizza shares plunged after the fast-food chain warned that its U.S. delivery business was soft because consumers are cooking their own food at home to save money.

Shares of another "pandemic winner," Wayfair, plunged by more than 20% after it warned that it lost five million customers in 2022, shrinking the online furniture retailer's shopper count to prepandemic levels.

Home Depot also faced tough comparisons with the pandemic era when home improvement was a popular pastime, said Mr. Kinahan. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1727ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 1.02% 299.31 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
WAYFAIR INC. -23.05% 38.33 Delayed Quote.45.85%
Latest news "Economy"
05:39pBeyond meat exec - total operating expense is expected to be $25…
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 97.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.10% to $1.0596 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 0.28% to $1.2013 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 0.18% to 134.68 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBeyond meat exec - in terms of distribution of revenues for the…
RE
05:37pADRs End Higher; Alibaba, AstraZeneca Trade Actively
DJ
05:34pBeyond meat exec - sequential decrease in operating expenses was…
RE
05:33pRepublicans to hold their first presidential debate in Wisconsin
RE
05:33pBlock cfo says co intends to hold its stated profit targets for…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. weekly jobless claims fall ; fourth-quarter growth trimmed
2Nvidia cheer ripples through chips as investors assess Fed minutes
3'Stubborn' food inflation leaves U.S. shoppers with slim appetite for o..
4Alibaba Group Announces December Quarter 2022 Results
5Moderna and Merck Announce mRNA-4157/V940, an Investigational Personali..

HOT NEWS