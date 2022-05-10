Consumer Cos Down as Flight from Meme Stock Continues -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies fell as traders continued to flee "meme stocks."

Shares of exercise-equipment purveyor Peloton Interactive tumbled after it reported a decline in first-quarter sales, and said it recently secured $750 million in financing to help support its turnaround bid.

Similarly, videogame retail chain GameStop continued its recent retreat, falling to $92 in a test of lows for the year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1719ET