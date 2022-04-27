Consumer Cos Down as Oil Futures Rise -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies slipped as oil prices and Treasury yields rose, spurring concerns about inflation.

Shares of discount carrier JetBlue Airways fell after it warned that its capacity would be flat to up 5% for the year, compared with prepandemic 2019 levels, a much more conservative projection than its previous target of a 15% expansion.

Moving company Ryder Systems boosted earnings projections following better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Mattel has held talks with private-equity firms about a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, just a few months after the famed toy company declared its corporate turnaround complete.

