Retailers and other consumer companies fell sharply amid signs that consumers are cutting back on discretionary spending.

Thor Industries shares fell after the recreational-vehicle maker cut its sales and earnings projections, citing the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on demand. RVs are highly discretionary items that sell well when consumer fortunes are improving and are among the first expenditures forgone during the onset of a recession.

Starbucks interim Chief Executive Howard Schultz has agreed to testify before a Senate committee about a fight between the company and baristas attempting to unionize, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said.

Spirit Airlines shares rose even as the Department of Justice moved to block its merger with rival discount airline JetBlue.

Dick's Sporting Goods shares rallied after the sportswear chain's fourth-quarter sales topped Wall Street expectations.

