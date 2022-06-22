Log in
Consumer Cos Down on Economic Fears -- Consumer Roundup

06/22/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed that the central bank's inflation fight could tip the U.S. economy into recession.

There are already signs of consumers balking at higher prices and borrowing rates.

In the latest warning, recreational-vehicle maker Winnebago said that the ability of the company to pass higher costs along to dealerships and consumers may have peaked in the recently ended quarter, as demand shows signs of ebbing. Winnebago shares rose as sales in the latest quarter topped Wall Street targets.

Mars Chief Executive Grant Reid is retiring this year and will hand over leadership of the family-owned food giant to the global head of its pet-care business. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1730ET

