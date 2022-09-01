Log in
Consumer Cos Down on Economic Slowdown Fears -- Consumer Roundup

09/01/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies rose ahead of jobs data Friday.

In one promising sign for August jobs growth, weekly unemployment claims fell slightly in the latest count. In a bad sign for the housing market, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 5.66% this week, up almost twofold from a year earlier, according to a Freddie Mac survey of lenders.

The SPDR S&P Homebuilders exchange-traded fund, which tracks a basket of builders, fell 0.5% and is down by about 29% for the year to date.

Campbell Soup shares fell after lower sales volumes offset higher prices for the consumer-staples concern.

German carrier Deutsche Lufthansa plans to cancel most of its Friday flights at both its major hubs in Germany after a breakdown in talks with a pilots union. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1723ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY -2.00% 49.37 Delayed Quote.16.64%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -3.13% 5.749 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
HOT NEWS