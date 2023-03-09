Retailers and other consumer companies fell sharply as strong jobs data generated concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased by 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 211,000 last week, the Labor Department said, remaining near historically low levels as worker shortages in many services businesses offsets layoffs elsewhere.

"The fact is that it may be summer by the time slowing [shows up] in the unemployment rate," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, owner of brokerage firm tastytrade. "Even where layoffs happened, you had generous severance packages, and you still have restaurants, bars, etc. that still need help finding workers pretty quickly."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1730ET