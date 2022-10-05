Advanced search
Consumer Cos Down on Fed Implications of Strong Data -- Consumer Roundup

10/05/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies fell slightly after relatively strong economic data belied hopes of a "pivot" from the Federal Reserve.

Research firm the Institute for Supply Management said its index of services activity fell only slightly to 56.7 in September from 56.9 in August, beating the 56.0 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. private sector employers added 208,000 jobs in September, up from a revised 185,000 in the prior month, according to the Automated Data Processing job report.

Poultry processor Tyson Foods is closing several of its corporate offices across the country as rising costs pressure its bottom line.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1703ET

