Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Down on Inflation Concerns -- Consumer Roundup

05/06/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies fell after mixed earnings reports and further concerns about inflation spurred by gains in oil prices.

"Fiscal stimulus has run dry, budgets have been pressured by an upswing in prices for nearly everything, interest rates are much higher, and despite higher wages, the real wage rate has been declining," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at money manager The Leuthold Group, in a note to clients.

Peloton Interactive shares tumbled, reaching new all-time lows, after The Wall Street Journal reported the provider of connected exercise equipment was exploring the sale of a significant minority stake.

Under Armour shares fell more than 20% after the sportswear retail chain said Covid-related supply-chain pressures hurt its sales in the latest quarter and warned that those issues wouldn't abate soon.

German sportswear concern Adidas offered a less optimistic view of growth prospects in Greater China this year, newly forecasting a fall in sales in the key market as pandemic-related lockdowns strangle demand.

British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group posted a first-quarter operating loss, but said it expects to be profitable from the second quarter onwards.

Spectrum Brands Holdings rose after the purveyor of consumer-products and home-essentials such as Kwikset locks and Hot Shot bug spray boosted its sales growth forecast to reflect the impact of a recent acquisition.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1707ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pBiden announces new $150 million weapons package for Ukraine
RE
05:55pBiden announces new $150 million weapons package for Ukraine
RE
05:50pU.S. lawmakers to open chips, China bill negotiations
RE
05:49pIllumina ordered to pay BGI subsidiary $333 million in DNA-sequencing patent case
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.52% to 96.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.02% to $1.0548 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 1.88% to $1.2340 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.53% to 130.54 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pU.S. judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit challenging his Twitter ban
RE
05:36pBiden announces new security aid for Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
3Exclusive-U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
4No place to hide: Dollar's surge cuts across markets
5Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...

HOT NEWS