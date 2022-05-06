Consumer Cos Down on Inflation Concerns -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies fell after mixed earnings reports and further concerns about inflation spurred by gains in oil prices.

"Fiscal stimulus has run dry, budgets have been pressured by an upswing in prices for nearly everything, interest rates are much higher, and despite higher wages, the real wage rate has been declining," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at money manager The Leuthold Group, in a note to clients.

Peloton Interactive shares tumbled, reaching new all-time lows, after The Wall Street Journal reported the provider of connected exercise equipment was exploring the sale of a significant minority stake.

Under Armour shares fell more than 20% after the sportswear retail chain said Covid-related supply-chain pressures hurt its sales in the latest quarter and warned that those issues wouldn't abate soon.

German sportswear concern Adidas offered a less optimistic view of growth prospects in Greater China this year, newly forecasting a fall in sales in the key market as pandemic-related lockdowns strangle demand.

British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group posted a first-quarter operating loss, but said it expects to be profitable from the second quarter onwards.

Spectrum Brands Holdings rose after the purveyor of consumer-products and home-essentials such as Kwikset locks and Hot Shot bug spray boosted its sales growth forecast to reflect the impact of a recent acquisition.

