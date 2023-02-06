Consumer Cos Down on Jobs Data Interpretations -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies ticked down amid uncertainty about the implications of strong jobs data.

Strength in the jobs market should keep the U.S. out of recession, said economists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients. Investors fear it will also keep the Federal Reserve raising rates aggressively.

Tyson Foods fell sharply after the meat packer said beef prices retreated because of oversupply even as costs for feed and livestock climbed.

Fogo Hospitality, the parent company of Brazilian-style steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão, is aiming for an initial public offering as early as spring, with other restaurateurs, including Panera Brands, also weighing public launches.

