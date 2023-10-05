Consumer companies fell ahead of key jobs data.

Data earlier this week painted a mixed picture, with a surprisingly large increase in job openings, a suprisingly small increase in payrolls for private employers and a relatively steady tally of weekly unemployment claims.

Brewer and distiller Constellation Brands boosted its 2023 earnings projection, saying Modelo Especial beer, which recently surpassed Bud Light as America's top-selling beer, continue to accelerate, the company's chief executive said.

French supermarket chain Casino Guichard-Perrachon entered into a special agreement with a consortium led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, banks and other creditors to shore up its capital base, paving the way for an equity injection and a reduction of its debt of roughly $6.4 billion.

Shares of Clorox fell sharply after the cleaning products maker warned of a sharp drop in its sales tally in the current quarter due to a cyberattack.

Shares of Asian American-focused grocery chain Maison Solutions shares surged on their Nasdaq debut Thursday.

