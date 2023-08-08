Consumer companies fell after mixed earnings.

Shares of ingredient maker International Flavor & Fragrances tumbled after it warned that food-processing customers were still "destocking," or holding off on orders while they ran through inventories. Rival Igredion also declined after it cut its 2023 sales projection.

In a sign that consumer spending may still be on the rise, Americans' total credit-card balance hit a record of $1.03 trillion during the second quarter, according to estimates from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The head of Intercontinental Hotels said the firm was not seeing any "rate resistance" as demand for rooms at all price levels rose, despite increases.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-23 1740ET