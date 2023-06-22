Consumer companies rose as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.

The surge in mortgage rates in 2023 has already taken its toll on the U.S. housing market.

Used-home sales, which make up most of the housing market, increased 0.2% in May from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.3 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. May sales fell 20.4% from a year earlier.

The national median used-home price fell 3.1% in May from a year earlier to $396,100, the largest drop since December 2011, the National Association of Realtors said.

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week was flat at 264,000, leaving it at a nearly two-year high and possibly signaling some decay in the U.S. labor market.

Overstock.com will acquire Bed Bath & Beyond's brand, quashing any hopes that the company's stores would emerge on the other side of its bankruptcy filing.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-23 1712ET