Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Consumer Cos Down on Spending Concerns -- Consumer Roundup

12/30/2022 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies fell amid concerns about the outlook for consumer spending.

Homeware concern Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell after the Securities and Exchange Commission requested further information about its annual report for fiscal 2021.

Hoteliers are facing tough comparisons for seasonal travel a year earlier.

"Meme" stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond and GameStop are down sharply after peaking earlier in the week. "The trends reflect a more significant deceleration in leisure relative to business," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Southwest Airlines worked to return to normal operations, more than a week after a winter storm triggered a cascade of cancellations. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1727ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAMESTOP CORP. 0.71% 18.46 Delayed Quote.-51.69%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.26% 85.02 Delayed Quote.-13.96%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 0.87% 33.67 Delayed Quote.-24.86%
Latest news "Economy"
05:51pRonaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
RE
05:48pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 7.82% This Year to 96.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pEuro Lost 5.89% to $1.0703 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pSterling Lost 10.57% to $1.2098 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pDollar Gains 13.91% to 131.12 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pU.S. review could delay or block Binance deal for Voyager Digital
RE
05:41pDogecoin Lost 2.02% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEthereum Gained 0.17% to $1197.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBitcoin Lost 0.14% to $16575.76 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pPentagon awards $7.8 billion F-35 contract modification to Lockheed Martin
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..
2North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Wilt As Year Comes to an..
3Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
4China central bank promises more policy support for economy
5Futures slip on last trading day of torrid year

HOT NEWS