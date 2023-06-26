Consumer companies fell amid concerns about the outlook for spending.

Shares of cruiseline Carnival tumbled as the revival in its fortunes lagged Wall Street expectations.

Gucci owner Kering agreed to buy luxury cologne maker Creed as it looks to expand in the fast-growing sector for cosmetics and fragrances.

Pizza chain Papa John's International hired Ravi Thanawala, chief financial officer of Nike's North American business, to be its next financial chief.

