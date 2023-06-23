Consumer companies fell as traders backed off bets on increased discretionary spending.

CarMax shares rose after the secondhand car dealer posted quarterly sales ahead of Wall Street targets.

In recent quarters, CarMax had struggled to turn a profit because of rapid changes Starbucks workers at more than 150 stores plan to go on strike, their union said Friday, as tensions escalated in response to accusations that the company banned Pride-themed decorations at some U.S. stores.

The S&P Global "flash" U.S. service sector activity index fell to a 54.1 in June from 54.9 in the prior month, a two-month low, and a level consistent with gross-domestic product growth around 2% in the second quarter.

