Consumer Cos Down on Weak Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

02/08/2023 | 05:29pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies fell amid weak earnings reports.

Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo parent Capri fell by almost one quarter after it said price increases at the Michael Kors brand may have hurt demand, forcing it to retreat.

"We remain cautious over the broader global macro slowdown, inflationary pressures, shifting consumer demand patterns, wholesale reorder weakness, and still elevated inventory levels," said analysts at brokerage Telsey Advisory Group, in a note to clients. One strategist said the fortunes for retailers are likely to be mixed.

"What we've seen with retailers ... is product mix matters enormously," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president with financial advisory Wealthspire. "Consumers continue to be in a strong position, and they continue to be willing to spend, but they're definitely being selective where they're spending, so having the right inventory and the right product mix matters a great deal."

Mattel shares plunged in late trading after the maker of Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars said revenue declined in the holiday quarter.

Airline and hotel shares were flat after President Biden promised in the State of the Union speech to stamp out "junk fees," such as nebulous resort fees. "What he was talking about there was a legal requirement that, when you go and advertise a fare, that it's an all-in fare," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire. "So, for instance, ABC Airline couldn't say 'fly from New York to LA for $199' if on top of that there's tax, airport fees, blah, blah, blah, and suddenly they're $400 tickets." 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1728ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED -23.58% 50.71 Delayed Quote.15.34%
MATTEL, INC. -1.20% 20.5 Delayed Quote.15.81%
