Consumer companies fell sharply after mixed retail-sales data.

U.S. retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in December from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

It was a larger gain than economists expected and came after a 0.3% increase in November.

The combined figures point to a solid holiday season for retailers.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took full ownership of truck-stop operator Pilot Travel Centers from the Haslam family - the owners of the NFL's Cleveland Browns - following a settlement agreement between the sides earlier this month.

