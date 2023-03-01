Consumer Cos Drop as Lowe's Slides -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies fell amid concerns about slower spending. Lowe's shares tumbled after the home-improvement chain forecast a slowdown in sales growth for 2023.

Discount stores and restaurant chains have posted growth and seen shares rise during quarterly earnings season.

Dollar Tree shares rose after the deep discounter forecast an increase in first-quarter sales, reflecting consumers' tendency to "trade down" to cushion the impact of inflation.

Wendy's shares rose, adding to recent gains after the burger chain targeted same-store sales growth.

Delta Air Lines' pilots ratified a new contract that provides 34% pay increases over a four-year agreement.

