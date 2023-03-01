Advanced search
Consumer Cos Drop as Lowe's Slides -- Consumer Roundup

03/01/2023 | 05:12pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies fell amid concerns about slower spending. Lowe's shares tumbled after the home-improvement chain forecast a slowdown in sales growth for 2023.

Discount stores and restaurant chains have posted growth and seen shares rise during quarterly earnings season.

Dollar Tree shares rose after the deep discounter forecast an increase in first-quarter sales, reflecting consumers' tendency to "trade down" to cushion the impact of inflation.

Wendy's shares rose, adding to recent gains after the burger chain targeted same-store sales growth.

Delta Air Lines' pilots ratified a new contract that provides 34% pay increases over a four-year agreement.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1711ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 0.44% 38.51 Delayed Quote.16.68%
DOLLAR TREE, INC. 1.95% 148.12 Delayed Quote.2.71%
