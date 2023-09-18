Consumer companies fell sharply after housing data.

The National Association of Home Builders' housing-market index, which gauges builder confidence in the market for single-family housing, fell to 45 from 50 in August, retreating into territory associated with contraction for the first time in five months as mortgage rates lingered at multidecade highs.

"If you are a current owner, and you have a lower interest rate on your mortgage, it's going to be pretty difficult for you to move to that next house knowing you have to forgo that low interest rate," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

An old adage among real-estate brokers -- including Joyce's parents -- was that a 30-year rate below 10% foreshadowed a strong housing market, Joyce noted.

"It's all relative...at some point, these things do become normalized," Joyce said.

One brokerage said holiday-season sales could prove better than anticipated for retailers.

"The headwinds are well-known and similar for all, especially on the topline, including the resumption of student loan payments beginning in October 2023 and the effect of higher interest rates," said strategists at retail-focused brokerage Telsey Advisory Group.

