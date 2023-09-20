Consumer companies fell amid concerns about rising mortgage rates.

The Federal Reserve warned there would be one more rate hike this year, even as it held rates steady at its September meeting.

The Federal Trade Commission disclosed new details in its lawsuit against Amazon.com to publicly name three executives who the agency says played a key role in a scheme to enroll customers unwittingly in the company's Prime program.

Food processor General Mills shares fell after it posted quarterly sales growth shy of some investors' expectations.

U.S. consumers' holiday season outlook is deteriorating, based on a survey of soft-line retailers, warned analysts at brokerage UBS.

A cyberattack on cleaning-products maker Clorox is providing an early test for new rules on disclosing cyberattacks, in a case that is being closely watched by business leaders.

