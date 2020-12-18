Log in
Consumer Cos Fall As Stimulus Negotiations Drag On -- Consumer Roundup

12/18/2020 | 05:18pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as stimulus negotiations dragged on.

Investors are wary that the latest spike in Covid 19 and related lockdowns will crimp consumer spending.

"There is this self restriction, where individuals, regardless of state or local government edicts basically pull back in terms of social engagement," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "There's this tug of war between headlines and local edicts."

In one sign that restaurants are still struggling with fallout from the pandemic, Darden Restaurants, Olive Garden's parent company, reported a same-store sales drop of 21% for the sit-down chain's second-quarter compared with a year earlier.

Such developments heighten the stakes in the ongoing stimulus negotiations, Ms. Krosby said.

"Given retail sales numbers were weaker than expected...it does suggest consumer spending is more conservative and cautious as unemployment benefits expire at the end of this month," said Ms. Krosby, noting that the proposed bill would include supplemental unemployment benefits and small-business support.

"Given Covid's surge and the prospect of more lockdowns and restrictions expectations were that this would actually cushion the economy until we get to the Covid peak."

Airline United Airlines Holdings said it's providing information to health officials so they can reach passengers who might have been exposed to Covid-19 on a recent flight that was diverted because of a medical emergency on board. Sunglasses firm EssilorLuxottica said its board of directors agreed to pay an interim dividend for 2020, citing the business recovery in the second half of the year, and cost-saving measures.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-18-20 1717ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. -2.07% 116.16 Delayed Quote.6.86%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 0.58% 129.8 Real-time Quote.-4.97%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -1.48% 76.51 Delayed Quote.-17.15%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. -2.48% 44.74 Delayed Quote.-47.92%
