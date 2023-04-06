Retailers and other consumer companies were flat, lagging the broad market, after mixed earnings.

Costco Wholesale shares fell after the warehouse retailer posted tepid growth in March sales. "Costco's surprise warning could spread across the broader consumer spending landscape in both the discretionary and staples sectors if [gross domestic product] declines more than expected -- and gasoline prices continue to climb more than expected," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

Shares of Levi Strauss slid after the blue-jeans maker posted a drop in first-quarter earnings.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is expanding its electric-vehicle charging network, making chargers available at far more places, the company disclosed.

Corona brewer Constellation Brands increased its quarterly dividend after posting quarterly earnings growth ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Fragrance and soap purveyor Bath & Body Works said it was searching for a new financial chief as the company recovers from a proxy fight and the impact of inflation on discretionary spending.

Home builders fell after property-market Web site Redfin said new home-sales listings fell 22% from a year earlier in the four weeks up to April 2. The average 30-year mortgage rate has slipped in recent weeks but remains far higher than they were a year ago.

