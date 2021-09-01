Log in
Consumer Cos Flat After Mixed Data - Consumer Roundup

09/01/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies were flat after mixed economic data.

Shares of French grocery giant Carrefour fell after Bernard Arnault, chief executive of luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and the richest man in France, said he was selling the remainder of his stake in the company.

Distiller Pernod Ricard, maker of Jameson Irish whiskey and Absolut vodka, said sales for the year through June increased 10% at constant exchange rates.

Walmart is hiring 20,000 workers for its supply-chain operations ahead of the holidays, highlighting the growing role of distribution and delivery as the retailer competes with e-commerce giant Amazon.com.

Some traders are betting GameStop could take another leap higher if S&P Dow Jones Indices adds the stock to the S&P 500 when it is rebalanced later this year. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-21 1730ET

