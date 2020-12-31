Consumer Cos Flat As Hopes For Bigger Stimulus Checks Fade -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies were flat as hopes for a boosted stimulus check faded.

Weekly initial claims for jobless benefits from regular state programs, a proxy for layoffs, declined by 19,000 to a seasonally adjusted 787,000 in the week ended Dec. 26, the Labor Department said. That marked a second consecutive decline from the three-month high recorded earlier in December, when virus cases were surging and more jurisdictions were bringing back economic restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-20 1719ET