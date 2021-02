Shares of retailers and other consumer companies were flat as investors awaited progress for a stimulus bill.

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee advanced legislation that would include President Joe Biden's stimulus measures.

The preliminary estimate of the University of Michigan's index of consumer sentiment came in at 76.2 in February, down from 79.0 in January.

