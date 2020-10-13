Consumer Cos Flat As "Prime Day" Kicks Off Early Holiday Shopping -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose amid signs that the holiday-shopping season had started early.

Shares of Amazon.com rose on the first day of its "Prime Day" promotional sale, which was matched by other retailers, including Target and Walmart.

Fast casual chain H&M received a $41 million fine from a data-protection regulator in Hamburg, Germany, for recording personal details about the lives of employees at a German service center for several years.

Shares of cruise line Royal Caribbean Group fell sharply after it said it is seeking to raise about $1 billion through debt and stock offerings to fund its operations, the cruise operator's latest liquidity boost since it halted sailings more than six months ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

