Consumer companies were more or less flat as traders bet the sector would benefit from a retreat in oil prices.

While manufacturing survey showed slowing activity, the services sector is consistently expanding and there's no sign of that side of consumer spending slowing, according to one strategist.

"It sort of numerically proves what everyone's been calling for as far as the economic focus on services," said J.D. Joyce, president of financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

"It seems to be the case that folks have all that pentup demand for this kind of spending. It seems like balance sheets are still pretty flush right now," Joyce said.

While "there's concern" about consumers running out of cash as savings from stimulus payments and student-loan holidays, "I don't know how warranted it is," based on the incoming data, said Joyce.

Birkenstock Holding is seeking a valuation of up to $9.2 billion in its initial public offering, with investment firm L Catterton seeking to sell sell nearly 10.8 million shares at between $44 and $49 apiece.

