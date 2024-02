Consumer companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid weak sales for food processor.

Shares of Kraft Heinz fell after the food, condiment and beverage company topped fourth-quarter profit expectations but fell short on sales, as volume fell more than prices rose.

WK Kellogg shares ticked down even after the cereal maker said it was able to pass along price increases in the latest quarter.

02-14-24 1722ET