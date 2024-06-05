Consumer companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid mixed earnings in the sector and some signs of distress.

Dollar Tree shares fell after the discounter said it was weighing strategic alternatives for its struggling Family Dollar unit, which it purchased for roughly $9 billion in 2015.

Similarly, underwear maker Hanesbrands agreed to sell its embattled Champion sportswear business to Authentic Brands Group in a transaction valued at up to $1.5 billion.

Jack Daniels distiller Brown-Forman posted a sharper-than-expected decline in quarterly sales as shifting social habits among younger Americans presents a challenge to the spirits category.

Sports-merchandising company Fanatics hired Selena Kalvaria as chief marketing officer of its betting and gaming unit, hoping she will bring a different perspective from her former employer, fashion label Gucci.

Shares of Stitch Fix surged after the online fashion firm posted earnings ahead of expectations.

Campbell Soup fell after the maker of chicken soup and other comfort foods posted earnings shy of some investors' expectations.

In a good sign for consumer spending, the Institute for Supply Management said its service-sector PMI rebounded to 53.8% in May from 49.4% in the prior month.

GameStop shares surged after reports that Andrew Left, founder of short-selling firm Citron Research, was betting against the videogame store chain's stock, prompting another potential "short squeeze" attempt from meme stock traders.

